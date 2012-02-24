Chrissy Teigen On Venus & Olay’s Razor & Sports Illustrated

For the first time, Gillette Venus has partnered with Olay skincare to combine a pretty effortless shave with a moisturizing boost. The new razor, which launches March 15, has been designed with Venus’ traditional five-blade in addition to Olay moisture bars that combine Petrolatum and Glycerin to help lock in skin’s moisture and keep your legs glowing.

In another first, the razor is the official razor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2012 issue and the stunning and always real swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen is the spokesmodel for the razor. We got a chance to gape at her long stems the other night as she spilled the secrets to her bod (it’s mainly just great genes folks) and her shaving obsession. Read on!

On the swimsuits in the swimsuit issue:

“I don’t know if you guys have seen the magazine but I mean there’s not a lot of suit in it these days, I tell everyone I’m like if there’s gonna be less suit it’s going to be wrapped in plastic but there’s no way it’s gonna be like a normal magazine.

On teaming up with Venus:

“It’s just a natural pairing basically, our skin is out there, you want to be beautiful in it so it was, I mean, I’m just so happy to represent the brand honestly because I’ve been a Gillette girl for so long too, like I used to steal my dad’s razors, and I’ve kind of moved on from that now obviously I’m a Venus and Olay girl, I don’t feel the need to use a men’s razor anymore because in this one you really do get a smooth, close shave which is really important to me because I can’t afford to have nicks on my legs. I know Photoshop exists but I prefer if they didn’t zoom in and touch up my blood (laughs).”

On how shaving is her ritual:

“You see some of those shots [in the magazine], every once and a while I’ll look behind me and I’m like what is someone doing in the ocean and they’ll pull up all this algae or something and they’ll be like ‘here’s your next suit.’ And then all you want to do with that next six hours is just clean algae from your…parts. And for me a shower is not complete without shaving, it’s all in my mind, I’m very neurotic about it, it’s something…

On her dream commercial job:

“Oh my gosh, let’s see, something I do believe in, and honestly it makes me kind of mad when other girls get those like burger commercials or something, I’m the one that likes burgers! I want to do that! Just like last week, I was asked to start tweeting about a dentist for free dental work so, oh yeah, just like hanging out at Dr. Salatar’s office and those tweets are always so cheesy right, when you can just sense them out in a heartbeat. It is always a little bit odd.”