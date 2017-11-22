Chrissy Teigen Debuted the Cutest Choppy Bangs After Polling the Internet

Chrissy Teigen‘s people have spoken and they told her…not to get bangs. After polling her Twitter followers on whether she should make the chop and adopt fringe, 60 percent of voters warned against it. Though, like the rebel we know she is, the 31-year-old model went against the masses and chopped her hair into bangs anyways.

On Tuesday, hours after revealing that she’s pregnant with her second child with her husband, John Legend, Teigen delivered another huge piece of news: She has bangs! In a video showing off her fresh cut, Teigen can be seen tousling her new choppy fringe, which was cut in shaggy layers and fell right above her eyebrows, while gushing about how much she loves the hair change. In the background, Teigen’s hairstylist, Jen Atkin, who has also worked with Kardashian-Jenner clan, among other A-listers, can be heard telling her, “Just got banged.”

“It’s my hair! I love it. You really are talented,” Teigen tells Atkin.

In her own post flaunting her work, Atkin teased Teigen about the chop, jokingly suggesting that her new bangs were a bigger deal than her incoming baby. “Congrats to @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen on the addition to their family…Chrissy’s new bangs (oh and another baby) 😜✂️” Atkin wrote in the caption.

New bangs. New baby. Teigen’s life doesn’t get any better than this. Congrats to her on her two exciting additions.