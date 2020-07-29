Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed the Exact Face Oil She Uses—And It’s My Fave, Too

If you read all about Chrissy Teigen’s beauty routine last week, you know the triple-threat has pretty dry skin and loves to both hydrate and exfoliate dead skin cells. Tuesday night, Teigen revealed she uses Mara beauty face oil on clean, cleansed skin. She calls the nourishing oil her “jam” and I couldn’t agree more. I also use Mara Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil on my dry, sensitive skin for lightweight moisture both morning and night.

Teigen admitted that some of the products she uses are on the pricey side but many of them are worth the splurge. You can also keep your eye out for a big Sephora sale or even the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary sale if you’re in the market. Some of these include the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer ($180 at Sephora), which is great for dry skin, as well as the brand’s The Concentrate ($370 at Sephora). The Mara face oil is also key for dry skin but it’s lightweight enough for those with oily and combination skin, too.

Moringa oil is the star here. It contains more than 90 nutrients, 46 antioxidants and vitamins A, B, C, D and E. It’s combined with an algae blend, which is full of fatty acids to help plump, firm and smooth the skin. There’s also skin-strengthening Plankton extract, brightening Baobab, Kalahari watermelon for glow and Bilberry to support the lipid barrier. All of this is in one little jar of nourishment. So that’s why Teigen’s skin looks so good.

Want to try it yourself? Pick up Mara Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil now.

