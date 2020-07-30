Chrissy Teigen Just Got a Lob and Now I Want a Lob

Maybe it’s because hair salons closed again in Los Angeles and I have some intense split ends. But when I saw Chrissy Teigen’s lob haircut photos, I quickly saved that photo to my camera roll to show my hairstylist whenever I see her again. It’s not like I’m Teigen’s stalker or something. She just always has great hair, whether it’s long and wavy or short and sleek. This new length is the perfect middle ground.

Hairstlist Irinel de León was on set with Teigen and her fam helping with glam for Teigen’s mom’s cookbook photoshoot. Previous photos on her Instagram show her client’s “tousseled and sexy” waist-length strands. This new photo though shows Teigen with waves hitting just at her shoulders—the perfect lob. “We went short,” de León wrote. It looks like Teigen is feeling her new cut and why wouldn’t she? It probably feels fresh and fun, not to mention her ends are probably healthy now. Ugh, I’m just jealous.

Sure, Teigen has a glam squad around but going shorter right now is a great way to extend the life of your haircut while stuck at home. Tons of celebrities are experimenting with cuts and color, including Hilary Duff and her blue bob, Dua Lipa‘s many colors (pink to orange to brown), Maddie Ziegler‘s pastel pink hue and JoJo’s recent mermaid style. Chances are, you’re not going into work right now so it could be a good time to try something new.

Teigen’s lob is also the perfect post-quarantine cut to shed those overgrown layers and split ends. We’ll just have to save the photo and dream about that ever happening.