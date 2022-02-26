The Makeup-Replacing Plum Oil That Chrissy Teigen Uses ‘All Day’ Is Finally Back in Stock

We’re hoping to celebrate this new year complete with butterfly clips, temporary tattoos and our fave sunnies in gorgeous shades of the rainbow. While we’re thrilled at the prospect of recreating our favorite wardrobes from 2002 à la the fashion resurrection we keep seeing on runways and red carpets, we’re first focusing on skincare, starting with a beauty oil that we’ve been waiting for ages to arrive back in stock.

The Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil has been selling out the wazoo ever since Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to proclaim that her life changed after trying it out. The model and lifestyle guru explained: “I use it all day. If I’m not wearing makeup, I just put it on and let my face soak it up … It’s holy. It is amazing.”

If you’re all about beauty and giving face (behind a mask), or a lover of natural products to put your health and wellness first, this all-over oil l is a perfect choice. You’ll be stocking your cabinet with the 100-percent pure plum oil in seconds once you realize its health benefits.

The delectable plum fruit and the idea of beauty go hand-in-hand since plums are a superfood that provides a healthy dose of antioxidants, omegas, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals.

Made in California on an organic family farm, Le Prunier’s oil gives skin a quintessential glow that radiates from within. Plus, the primary ingredient, Prunus Domestica Seed Oil, is effective and gentle on all skin types. Those of us with sensitive skin or allergy and acne-prone skin might list Le Prunier’s oil as our new favorite hydrating beauty product that fulfills our health needs.

Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil