Chrissy Teigen Got a “DiamondGlow” Facial and My Skin Has Never Been So Jealous

Chrissy Teigen has great skin and luckily, she’s not shy about showing us how she achieves it. Because good skin takes work, people! But during this safer-at-home time, it can be tough to get the beauty treatments you may be used to. That’s probably why Teigen got a home facial with Dr. Jason Diamond, facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. Dr. Diamond did the DiamondGlow facial on the star, which sounds like his exclusive treatment but dermatologists around the country also perform this type of resurfacing facial. Here’s exactly what it does.

Teigen said during the treatment, “It’s sucking out all the grossness. I can feel it pulling it out.” She’s not too far off. A dermatologist, plastic surgeon or medical aesthetician uses a tool with a diamond tip that helps remove dry and damaged skin. At the same time, suction deep cleans the skin and pores, as well as infuses the skin with SkinMedica Pro-Infusion Serums. It’s pretty much a 3-in-1 treatment. Serum options are up to the provider depending on your skin type but they include Brightening, Pore Clarifying, Ultra Hydrating and Vitamin C.

The facial varies in price from $150 to $300 depending on the provider. One-to-two treatments a month is recommended to see the best results. Those can include brighter, smoother skin, with less clogged pores and a more even tone. It can also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as dark spots and discoloration. Head over to the DiamondGlow website to find a provider near you.

If you can’t get to a facial appointment right now, you can still improve your skin with products at home. Shop Teigen’s favorites, below. They’re some of our favorites, too!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

This non-drying face wash is great for those with oily or acne-prone skin. It contains willow bark extract to gently exfoliate, antioxidants to protect skin and salicylic acid to clear up any breakouts.

iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex

After cleansing, apply this hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizer for hydration that won’t clog pores.

iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum

This antioxidant-rich serum is great for protecting the skin’s moisture barrier from environmental damage.

iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus

If you’re dealing with redness, hyperpigmentation, sun damage or acne, this serum is for you. It contains time released vitamin C, a calming blend of botanicals, zinc sulfate to reduce inflammation and kojic acid prevent blemishes.

Control Corrective Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30

Teigen knows it’s important to wear sunscreen every single day. This one is non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores) and great for under makeup.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

This luxe cream is a cult-favorite for a reason. Those with dry or sensitive skin types swear by its soothing properties that leave skin glowing.

La Mer The Concentrate

Add extra protection to your skin from environmental damage (which can cause fine lines and wrinkles) with this elixir.

Bioré Nose+Face, Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Teigen isn’t afraid of a drugstore pick. She likes these blackhead-clearing strips.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel – Packettes

She also uses these daily facial peels which are packed with glycolic and lactic acids to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and pore size.

Mara Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil

We also love this nourishing oil that contains 90 nutrients, 46 antioxidants and vitamins A, B, C, D and E. t’s combined with an algae blend, which is full of fatty acids to help plump, firm and smooth the skin. There’s also skin-strengthening Plankton extract, brightening Baobab, Kalahari watermelon for glow and Bilberry to support the lipid barrier.

Face Oil $72 buy it

Epione Correction Serum

Teigen revealed she uses Dr. Simon Ourian’s Epione Beverly Hills Firm and Fade Cream. That’s not available but this skin lightener is. Use it to reduce the signs of sun damage.