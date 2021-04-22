You Can Get Chrissy Teigen’s Fave Affordable Lip Oil On Amazon

Sunday night, Chrissy Teigen jumped on Instagram live to share all her must-have beauty essentials that she packs to go on trips. In a towel and a face mask, Teigen shows the Hanalei’s Lip Treatment, an affordable oil you can actually grab right now on Amazon Prime. “I love this so much, this is Hanalei’s Lip Treatment in Mauve Pink. It’s just super natural,” she said on Instagram. “It’s honestly so nothing it just gives the teeniest bit of tint. I have another color too, they have a nude slightly browner one.”

Of course, that’s not the only product Teigen is loving right now. She shows a beauty kit her makeup artist made with labels on everything so she can do her own makeup easily while away. First, she says she’s using KKW Beauty’s powder but when she holds up the product, it’s actually the Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder ($34 at Revolve). She likely has both at home and didn’t realize which one her makeup artist packed.

For a pop of gold shimmer on the eye, Teigen is obsessed with the Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow ($32 at Sephora). She also likes the Champagne shade if you “want to look like you’re not wearing anything.” Teigen doesn’t wear much makeup during the day. She sticks with concealer and the Hanalei Lip Treatment in Mauve Pink.

For a gorgeous glow, Teigen loves the Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze in Sunkissed ($34 at Sephora)—a favorite of ours, too! For a sheer pop of cheek color, she also uses the Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color in Tiger Lily Queen ($34 at Sephora).

Teigen’s favorite contour product is the Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Highlighter & Shader Duet ($88 at Nordstrom), which she calls pricey but “so smooth and so nice.” For foundation, she changes it up a lot but is loving Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Liquid Foundation ($47 at Nordstrom), which she says is lightweight but with great coverage for the humid climate she’s currently in.

Teigen’s favorite concealers are from Cle de Peau ($73 at Nordstrom). “They’re so easy to use,” she says. She grabs a few shades as her skin tone changes. For the perfect “every day” lip color, she uses YSL Glaze & Gloss in 5 – Light My Ride ($29 at Nordstrom). Finally, Teigen gets to the brows. She uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Caramel ($23 at Amazon). “I decided I wanted archy brows and now I’m regretting that decision,” she says.

