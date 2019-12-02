Even Chrissy Teigen Loves This Popular GlamGlow Mask

It’s not every day you and your favorite celebrity use the same skincare. But that’s what GlamGlow fans found out when Queen of Twitter Chrissy Teigen shared a selfie wearing her favorite GlamGlow mask. “Not an ad. I’m obsessed with every GlamGlow mask ever,” Teigen said in a video she posted to her Instagram Stories. “Not an ad. I just love them.” Over the post, she wrote, “@glamglow I love u.”

The face mask Teigen loves is GlamGlow’s GravityMud Firming Treatment Mask ($59 at Sephora), a favorite for the way it goes on silver and peels off for an Insta-friendly look. But that’s not all it does. The mask promises to lift, tighten and plump skin thanks to active ingredients such as Marine Algae plasma, Soy Isoflavone Liposome, hyaluronic acid and Glacial clay. It comes with a little brush to spread the mask all over the face, neck and chest as it turns from white to chrome.

Teigen is on a skincare kick and trying other cult-favorite products to clear up her breakouts. Last night, she popped on two ZitSticka Killa pimple patches ($29 at Amazon). These feature self-dissolving microdarts full of niacinamide to reduce redness and salicylic acid to smooth and exfoliate dead skin cells. They can help reduce the size and color of a cystic pimple overnight.

We know Teigen started a website and YouTuber channel for her cooking but is she the next beauty blogger? Time will tell and we’ll be watching.

