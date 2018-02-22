Chrissy Teigen’s Hairstylist Just Created a Game-Changing Heat Styler

For as long as we can remember, we’ve been told — or rather warned — that heat tools can severely damage our hair when used incorrectly. Thankfully, celeb hairstylist Giannandrea just partnered with Aria Beauty to create the flat iron of our dreams.

In addition to silkening our tresses, the Global Styler Ceramic Hair Straightener is also designed to tackle hair issues such as frizziness and long-term damage from dryness. If that weren’t enough, its infrared heating and titanium interior help retain the hair’s natural oils and is said to offer “endless possibilities on any type of hair, anywhere in the world.”

“After all these years, I came up with [this] amazing tool,” said the hair guru, who counts Nicole Kidman, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner and Cindy Crawford as clients. “I want people to be in control now. Not the other way around.”

So what makes The Global Styler such a game-changer? Giannadrea recently told E! Online that he designed it to silken hair according to your location. If this already seems confusing, have no fear: it comes with a detailed instruction booklet. Inside, it tells the user which setting to use, based on their hair texture and locale.

For instance, those with finer hair should set the tool to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, while anyone with Keratin-treated hair can go up to 450 degrees. If you’re experiencing rainy London weather, Giannandrea suggests the highest setting to avoid humidity.

And if you’re in a city where the temps are unpredictable, like Tokyo, you’ll need to keep that infrared running on top of setting the heat somewhere between 350 and 450 degrees.

Although it will cost you a pretty penny– $240, to be exact–the technological benefits appear to be worth the cost. Purchase one of your own on the Aria Beauty website.