Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her ‘Magic’ Face Oil & I Need to Try It

I’ve tried a lot of face oils over the years. As someone with dry skin who gets occasional hormonal breakouts, I’m always looking for a hydrating oil that doesn’t clog my pores. Currently, I have about five in my rotation but it looks like I’ll need to add another one: Chrissy Teigen’s current favorite face oil. She also uses a few favorites at a time but this new one she can’t stop gushing over.

“The next step is very important. It’s a secret but I’ll share it,” Teigen said Wednesday night on Instagram stories. “One day a little birdie named Nova gave me this tiny bottle of oil and it was unmarked and I didn’t believe it. She said it was amazing, it had one ingredient or something. She gave it to me and I used it and when I tell you, my life changed, it did.”

“When I tell you, I woke up and my skin was plump and supple and even and it was like magic,” she continues. She makes it clear to her 33 million followers that this is not an ad. She just loves Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil that much.

And she isn’t the only one. This Plum Beauty Oil is popular because is has even more antioxidant power than argan oil. It also has omega fatty acids 6 and 9, as well as polyphenols to protect the skin from free radical damage. Pro-vitamin A and E help heal and hydrate the skin. It works for all skin types because, though the formula feels luxe, it’s non-comedogenic and won’t clog your pores. Because it’s made without essential oils, parabens, sulfates, preservatives and fragrance, it’s even great for sensitive skin.

That it, if you can get your hands on it. If it’s sold out everywhere, take a look at the rest of Teigen’s skin care routine, which includes some other face oil faves that you can shop now.