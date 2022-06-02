Chrissy Teigen Just Got Real About Her Eyebrow Transplant & The Pics Are Fascinating

Those who have sparse eyebrows have a few options at varying efforts and price points. You can fill them in daily with pencils and powders and gels. This is the most affordable option but it’s a bit of a time suck. You can take it one step further and get microblading, which can be pricey and involve, well, needles. Or you can be Chrissy Teigen and get a full eyebrow transplant. Yes, a transplant. And she’s not the only one doing it.

Back in April, Teigen shared a photo of her full, bushy post-surgery brows, captioning the video, “like weeds I tell ya!!!!” This is when we learned she’d undergone an eyebrow transplant, seemingly with plastic surgeon to the stars Dr. Jason Diamond. “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. She doesn’t have to use pencils and powders to fill in her brows anymore.

An eyebrow transplant is exactly what it sounds like. Simply, a cosmetic surgeon takes a graft of hair (a plug) and moves it to the eyebrow area. (With lots of medical things done in between.) The hair graft might come from around your ear or the nape of your neck. This implanted hair actually falls out and new hair grows in the place in about three months. You’re under local anesthesia so it doesn’t hurt but it is surgery with possible side effects. Results can last years but sometimes require touch-ups.

As long as everything goes well, you still have to do some much-needed upkeep. That’s because the eyebrow hair grows and grows and grows — not unlike the hair on your head. Trimming is essential unless you want to have bangs hanging from your brows. Over the weekend, Teigen showed just how long her brows were getting and that it was time for a trim. “blessing and a curse, this eyebrow procedure. 10/10 would do again lol,” she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen is definitely not the one doing this. Her friend and Ouai founder Jen Atkin vlogged her eyebrow transplant back in February 2021. Beauty influencer Gabriel Zamora showed just how long his new brows get on TikTok this past January. “I have to trim them like every single week dude,” he said.

We love the honesty here from all involved. Not everyone can be born with full brows but with enough money and patience, you can get them.