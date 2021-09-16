Chrissy Teigen Just Got Real About Her Buccal Fat Removal Surgery

Leave it to our girl Chrissy Teigen to tell the truth about a very common plastic surgery. Teigen took to her Instagram to show off her buccal fat removal, a procedure a huge percentage of celebs get done but no one ever talks about it. Though the model-turned-entrepreneur always shares her personal life with her fans, including the removal of her breast implants, there’s still something refreshing about her honesty about her facial work.

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Teigen said in an Instagram video, showing her more defined cheeks. “Since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results.” Teigen wasn’t embarrassed to talk about the work she had done. “I like it. Yeah, I did it — what?” she said, adding “No shame in my Dr. Diamond game.”

There should be no shame over plastic surgery, especially something as simple as buccal fat removal, but it’s rare for a celebrity to actually admit to getting work done.

If you’re like me and you’ve looked at every gross video under the buccal fat removal hashtag on Instagram, you know exactly what the procedure is. For everyone else, here’s the deal. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, “a buccal fat removal removes the buccal fat pad, a naturally occurring pad of fat in the cheek hollow area.” Those with rounder faces, like Teigen, can get that more chiseled look. The procedure isn’t commonly done on thin faces because it can actually make you look older over time.

According to the Taylor Plastic Surgery Center, buccal fat removal surgery is a quick procedure, even lasting less than an hour. Patients generally only need local anesthesia. Small incisions are made on the inside surface of the cheeks and the fat pads are removed. The surgeon will play around with leaving some of each fat pad to ensure even cheeks. Cost depends on where you live but it will generally run between $2,000 and $5,000.

Like all elective surgery, no one needs buccal fat removal but what you do with your face is up to you. As for Teigen, she’s happy with what she sees, saying. “I’m seeing results and I like it.”