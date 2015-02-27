Beauty Buzz: Chrissy Teigen Has Gone to the Dark Side, Jin Soon’s Spring Collection, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Chrissy Teigen has gone to the dark side – as in, she’s dyed her hair brown – and she of course looks great. [Glamour]

2. Want to try a new twist on the French manicure? You have to see this. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Why you need to start double cleansing your skin, like right now. [Daily Makeover]

4. JINsoon has teamed up with designer Tila March to launch new spring nail polish colors – and hand bags – so you can really coordinate your shades. [Style.com]

5. Not everyone is a fan of the man bun apparently, so much so that a video and social media campaign have formed to rally against them. [StyleCaster]