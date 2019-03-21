Chrissy Teigen Got a ‘Scarface’-Inspired Bob and We’re Obsessed

There’s always a new short hairstyle to obsess over and the latest is courtesy of a certain best-friend-in-our-head. Chrissy Teigen took a new bob for a spin this week and all eyes were on the throwback ’80s style. It’s no secret that the model, host and author is a celebrity we can actually relate to. Whether she’s sharing photos of her cellulite, cooking videos with daughter Luna or tweeting about her missing gerbil (where you at, Peanut Butter?), you want to be her or at least her bestie. She’s so down-to-earth and funny, it’s easy to forget she’s a legitimate style icon. That is until she shows up with a killer hairstyle we want to copy ASAP.

Teigen didn’t post a photo of her look on her Instagram feed (she shared quick snaps on her Stories) but her hairstylist Laura Polko did give us a closer look. Polko gave Teigen a smooth bob that stopped right above her shoulders. She added piecey eye-framing bangs to complete the ’80s style and also shared her inspiration behind the vibe: the movie Scarface. In the 1983 thriller, Michelle Pfeiffer had the exact same hairstyle while playing Elvira Hancock, a badass role that made her a household name and a style icon.

“@chrissyteigen x Scarface… not a themed party but fuck it,” Polko wrote on Instagram.

While Teigen’s hair is most likely a wig, short hairstyles are trending like crazy this year. Think of Dua Lipa’s sleek black bob, model Jourdan Dunn’s blunt style and Emmy Rossum’s shaggy lob. The short hair trend isn’t slowing down anytime. soon.

If you think for some reason you can’t pull off short hair, please remove that from your brain right this minute. Literally everyone can pull off a bob or lob. And it doesn’t have to be straight and sleek. Curly-haired women are embracing shorter styles more than ever, especially with pretty curly bangs, like Zendaya.

As for Teigen, it’s likely she’ll be back to her modelesque long waves at the next big event. We’ll be watching and maybe (okay, probably) copying that too.