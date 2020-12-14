Chrissy Teigen Just Brought Back 2004’s Hottest Hair Trends

For a long time, it felt like everyone was rocking ’90s hair and makeup trends. Unsurprisingly, the decade is taking a backseat to early-2000s style whether we like it or not. As someone who went through those trends the first time, it’s hard to believe anyone would want to go through these again. But even I have to admit that Chrissy Teigen’s blonde highlights look fresh and cool—and seriously pretty—in all their 2000-style glory. Everything comes back, you know.

It’s not just Chrissy Teigen‘s chunky blonde highlights that evoke Jessica Simpson’s in 2005. (Even Beyoncé and Mary-Kate Olsen had them, too!) The high-contrast color starting right from the roots seriously evokes the time. But it’s also her choppy layers that have us reminiscing about the styles we loved so much on Gabrielle Union and Hilary Duff and so many other celebs we begged our hairdressers to make us look like. In fact, this cut is giving us total Rachel Green from Friends vibes.

Los Angeles-based colorist Tracey Cunningham is responsible for the new ‘do, just like she was for Teigen trendy shag last year.

Since hair salons are closed in Los Angeles right now on the county’s stay-at-home orders, it’s likely Cunningham made a housecall for this look. (We’re jealous.) Fans are loving the look, many even calling it “The Rachel.” One fan wrote: “Totes getting some Rachel/Jen Aniston vibes!!! Love it.”

Now, with all of Teigen’s many jobs—model, author, cook, entrepreneur—she tends to switch up her hair a lot. The next might be ultra-long with glam hair extensions. But for now, we’re loving this throwback look and all it took was Teigen to make it feel cool and fresh again.