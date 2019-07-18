Chrissy Teigen Went Blonde for Summer and Looks Amazing

Chrissy Teigen has said on Twitter (she’s my favorite celebrity to follow) that she doesn’t necessarily want a story written about everything she does or says. Well, we can’t help this one because Teigen just went blonde and that’s big news around here. The model/author/host loves to play around with her hair color and length, recently rocking a long caramel-colored mane. This might be the brightest blonde we’ve seen on her and it’s all the summer hair inspo we needed.

Teigen shared sneak peeks of her hair on her Instagram stories, thanking colorist Tracey Cunningham for the blonde highlights and Priscilla Valles for the long extensions. “Went a little blonder for the remainder of summer,” Teigen said. “Thank you, Tracey and Priscilla, my hair gods. I love you. It’s so pretty.” It is so pretty and it’s making me want to highlight my own brunette hair even though I’m currently rehabbing it from a bleach disaster.

Though Teigen can turn on the glam, she’s all about kindness and inner beauty and is passing that on to her daughter, Luna. In an interview with Refinery29, she spoke about making sure Luna loves herself. “I want Luna to appreciate her inner beauty and not go out of her way to change herself,” she said. “I want her to love her curly hair, brown skin and goofy smiles.”

Teigen says Luna is always around while she’s getting fancy, but that she knows it’s not their normal, everyday routine. “I think it’s important that she knows you should feel confident and beautiful, but it’s you don’t always have to feel like you’re on the red carpet. Inner beauty is important,” she says. “Even though she loves seeing me in glam, she knows that Mommy is working. But she also sees the other side, when I am washing my face in the morning and we’re taking care of each other at home.”

Can Chrissy and John just adopt me already?