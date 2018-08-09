Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Easy, $7 Blackhead-Removing Routine

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to turn a blackhead removal into a comedy routine. The 32-year-old model took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share her easy blackhead-removing routine, which included close-ups of her pores and lots and lots of jokes.

In a series of videos and pictures on her Instagram story, Teigen showed herself with two Bioré deep-cleansing pore strips on her nose and chin. Along with recommending the drugstore fave, which can be found in a pack of 14 for a cool $7, Teigen also revealed what she does once the strips are used. Like most of us and some celebrities (looking at you, Shay Mitchell), Teigen takes the strips and holds them to the light to see exactly how much gunk came out of her pores.

“I like to pull these off, slowly, and then tilt them towards the light so I can see each little mountain, each tiny mountain,” Teigen said on her Instagram story.

But the skin-care fun doesn’t end there. After analyzing her removed blackheads, Teigen scrapes the sebum off the strips with her nails, so she can see how long they are and how much nastiness was actually in her pores. (Don’t lie that you haven’t done this too.) “And then I like to take my finger and brush the blackheads to the side so I can see their length,” Teigen said.

Finally, Teigen folds the strips into quarters and tosses them, finishing off her Hannibal Lecter skin-care routine. “I take the strip and I fold it into quarters. That concludes my story entitled, ‘If Hannibal Lecter Loved Biore Nose Strips.’ Thank you,” Teigen said.

She shops at the drugstore and isn’t afraid to get down and dirty with her used pore strips. It’s no wonder why Teigen is often referred to as one of Hollywood’s most relatable celebrities.