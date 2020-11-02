Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Beautiful Tattoo in Honor of Her Late Son

This Halloween was a little different for Chrissy Teigen and her family. On a “date night” with husband John Legend, Teigen shared a photo of her new tattoo, in honor of their baby Jack. The couple lost the baby after 20 weeks of pregnancy at the beginning of October. The wrist tattoo has Jack’s name in cursive script. It’s just above her other tattoo that reads “John – Luna – Miles” for her family.

Teigen has been sharing her experience because, as she wrote in an essay on Medium, “I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so.”

“Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see,” she wrote. “People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full.”

Teigen has also been sharing the importance of giving blood over the weekend. She shared a touching story on Instagram of her friend and manicurist Kimmie Kyees and her six friends giving blood in honor of the seven pints that were giving to Teigen in the hospital. It’s a beautiful gesture and something we should all be doing if we’re healthy and able.

We’re so happy to see Teigen return to social media—especially ahead of election night.