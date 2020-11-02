StyleCaster
Share

Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Beautiful Tattoo in Honor of Her Late Son

What's hot
StyleCaster

Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Beautiful Tattoo in Honor of Her Late Son

Elizabeth Denton
by
Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Beautiful Tattoo in Honor of Her Late Son
Photo: AP Images.

This Halloween was a little different for Chrissy Teigen and her family. On a “date night” with husband John Legend, Teigen shared a photo of her new tattoo, in honor of their baby Jack. The couple lost the baby after 20 weeks of pregnancy at the beginning of October. The wrist tattoo has Jack’s name in cursive script. It’s just above her other tattoo that reads “John – Luna – Miles” for her family.

Teigen has been sharing her experience because, as she wrote in an essay on Medium, “I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so.”

“Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see,” she wrote. “People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full.”

chrissy teigen tattoo

Instagram.com/chrissyteigen.

Teigen has also been sharing the importance of giving blood over the weekend. She shared a touching story on Instagram of her friend and manicurist Kimmie Kyees and her six friends giving blood in honor of the seven pints that were giving to Teigen in the hospital. It’s a beautiful gesture and something we should all be doing if we’re healthy and able.

View this post on Instagram

Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend 💛” . . Phewwwww the tears. I’m overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I’ve known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you’re amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful. . . @kimmiekyees was told by the volunteers that donations were severely down because high schoolers are responsible for so much of the blood donated. Usually they’d get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down. I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work. . . Kimmie, I love you. I love this. I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with. 💨🍃🦋

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

We’re so happy to see Teigen return to social media—especially ahead of election night.

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share