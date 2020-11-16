Chrishell Stause Debuted Trendy Curtain Bangs at the People’s Choice Awards

ICYMI, last night was the 2020 People’s Choice Awards which honors the best in popular culture. Although thanks to the pandemic there isn’t a typical carpet and show, celebs still turned out in full glam—possibly, because there’s not much else to do. For Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, that also means new bangs. They’re the trendy curtian bangs taking over Hollywood.

Hairstylist Bradley Leake is responsible for Stause’s hairstyle, which yes, are faux. He used custom-colored extensions using Redken Shades EQ: Demi-Permanent Hair Gloss. He smoothed out her hair with his own Boujee Beauty hair dryer to blend with the extensions, spritzing Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($28 at Amazon) to fight frizz.

For the pièce de résistance, he added Hidden Crown Hair clip-in hair extentions in shade 812 (dirty blonde/brown).

To ensure her curtain bangs have that trendy ’70s-style swoop, Leake used a large barrel curling iron and clipped her bangs back.

Even though they’re just for one night, Stause joins celebs such as Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid who also tried the trendy fringe. She looked amazing while joining Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald to present the award for Best Comedy Act of 2020. The winner was Leslie Jones for Time Machine, who also looked incredible in a custom Christian Siriano suit printed with the names of Black lives lost at the hands of the police.