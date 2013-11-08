Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Stylist Opens Up About Her Big Chop

A couple days ago Jennifer Aniston debuted a new, shorter hairstyle. Now her longtime hairstyle Chris McMillan has opened up to Allure about the recent cut.

“It was a spontaneous decision, even though she had kind of been thinking about it for a while. I didn’t want to give her one big chop—I did it slowly and gradually. Three inches, then another inch, then another inch, until I cut about six inches. Usually when I cut her hair, she’ll say, ‘Don’t track it all over the house.’ But this time she wanted to see the pile of hair on the floor. And it wasn’t an insignificant amount.”

And the choppy new look wasn’t by accident. “I wanted it to look chewed off and lived in. We both love how model Daria Werbowy is wearing her hair now, and the idea was that Jen won’t have to blow it out and style it. The point is to let her natural waves come in and maybe tuck it back on one side.”

And how is the actress liking her new style? “She’s really happy with this cut. So am I. It suits her.”

For more on Jen’s new cut — and the unlikely inspiration for it (makeup artist Gucci Westman!), go to Allure.com

[Allure]