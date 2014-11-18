10 Super Chic Chocolate Brown Lipsticks

Scroll To See More Images

Lancôme Ambassadress Lupita Nyong’o looked gorgeous as usual at the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year awards the other night, but it’s her sexy chocolate brown lip color that really caught our eye. As all things ’90s make their way back onto the style and beauty scene, we predict you’ll be wanting a pretty brown lipstick in your own beauty stash. Ergo, the deets on Lupita’s glam look, plus a list of pretty-enough-to-eat brown lip colors that you can make your own.

To get Lupita’s sultry look, Lancôme makeup artist Nick Barose used Lancôme Le Lipstique in Sheer Chocolat, together with Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Lipcolor in Jezebel. Divine.

Lancôme Le Lipstique in Sheer Chocolat is a (a creamy-soft, waterproof pencil with a built-in brush. You can use it alone or with a lipstick. ($25, Lancome-usa.com)

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Lipcolor in Jezebel is infused with a moisture-boosting ingredient called Pro-Xylane, along with antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, for a lush, long-lasting look. ($30, Lancome-usa.com)

Aveda nourish-mint™ Rehydrating Lip Glaze in Bronze Blaze is perfect for winter, providing your lips with a shimmery rich brown color and a minty dose of glossy hydration. ($18, Aveda.com)

Illamasqua Lipstick in Growl is a gorgeous, rich mahogany with a matte finish. Perfect for those days that need a little drama. ($30, illamasqua.com)

You can’t go wrong with a Deborah Lippmann anything, and her gorgeous shimmery Sheer Lipstick in Drops of Brandy is to. Die. For. Leave it light for a kiss of long-lasting color, or go for a few layers for a more intense look. ($22, Nordstrom.com)

The SheaMoisture Lipstick Crayon in Olivia works as a lip color and a lip liner in one. Blended with moisturizing Shea Butter to soften and hydrate your lips, the formula goes on smooth and stays that way. ($9.99, Target)

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Stoned Rose is perfect for your inner Kate Moss. ($32, charlottetilbury.com)

Palladio Herbal Lipstick in Coffee Bean is rich, highly pigmented, and formulated with vitamins C and E to keep lips moisturized and protected. ($6, PalladioBeauty.com)

For an ultra metallic take, we love Topshop Beauty Lips in Mescaline. The formula is lightweight yet creamy, with a super pretty metallic finish. ($12, TopShop.com)

Shiseido Lacquer Rouge in Savage is a liquid lipstick with a finish inspired by Japanese lacquerware. Gorgeous. ($25, Sephora.com)