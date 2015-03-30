Chocolate’s Apparently Better For Your Brain Than Exercise, Says Amazing New Study

For all of you looking for an excuse to indulge in chocolate, this might be the best news you’ve heard in a while: According to a new study conducted by a group of scientists from Columbia University and NYU, chocolate can potentially have more benefits to the brain that exercise (cue us throwing our treadmill out the window).

The study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, involved scientists giving a range of daily doses of flavanols extracted from cocoa powder to a group of subjects. Those who received large doses reported improved memory and enhanced blood flow in a key part of the brain.

This all sounds amazing right? The downside is the amount of chocolate one would have to consume to replicate the study, a whopping one kilogram of pure unrefined cocoa powder or about 44 pounds of chocolate every day. Sure, you might improve memory function eating that much chocolate, but we can’t imagine consumption on that scale would be good for anyone’s waistline.

Luckily, there’s plenty of scientific proof that eating a little bit of dark chocolate is good for you—around one ounce a day—helping to reduce the risk of heart disease among other diseases, so we say chow down—just in moderation.