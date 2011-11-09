Chloe Moretz Shows Us How to Wear Blue Eyeshadow

At last night’s Versace for H&M event stars such as Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, Selma Blair and Chloe Moretz showed up in their best duds. Moretz caught our attention in a yellow mini-dress looking oh-so-fab, but what we really noticed was her blue eyeshadow.

Blue shadow has been trendy for awhile now, but the shade is not easy to pull off (especially when you’re in a sea of other bright colors). Moretz easily wore the trend by keeping the rest of her skin soft and dewy with just a touch of peach blush. Her mascara was black yet subtle, with a thickening of black liner at the outer corner of the eye but only on the top lid, leaving the lower lid bare. She finished the look with a soft pink lip and groomed brows.

To get that blue eye lid just right, there are a couple of options. Moretz chose a bright neon shade, and focused it on the lash line of the eye. If you want to use a more sheer wash of shadow, make sure to blend it over your lid. One thing to be aware of though: you can easily go overboard with bright shadows if you blend too far up into the brow. When playing with brights, you’ll always stay safe if you concentrate the color near your lash line!

(Our Picks: 1. Kat von D True Romance Eyeshadow Palette, $34, sephora.com, 2. Tokidoki Perfetto Eyeliner in Arlecchino, $16, sephora.com, 3. Make Up For Ever Aqualiner, $23, makeupforever.com, 4. Shiseido Shimmering Cream Eye Color, $25, sephora.com)