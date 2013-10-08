Get the Look: Chloë Moretz’s Perfect Fall Makeup

As the weather gets colder, our makeup colors get warmer, which is why we love these bronze and rose shades on Chloë Moretz. The actress stepped out for the Carrie premiere last night with the perfect look for fall. Celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh walked us through the steps to recreate this gorgeous look.

Skin

“I like to start off my makeup ritual by using Talika Eye Decompress ($30, dermstore.com),” says Quynh. “I applied the decompress over Chloë’s eyes for 10 minutes while her hair was being prepped. This allowed enough time for them to soak in and soothe the skin around the eyes. Then, I dispensed three to four drops of Talika Huiles Vitale ($47, dermstore.com) into my palm and patted it onto her face to moisturize the skin. I used Talika Cream Booster ($145, dermstore.com) to massage the Huile Vitale into her skin. This device helps any skin care product penetrate deeper and work more efficiently so her skin stays hydrated.”

“Once her skin was prepped, I applied Diorskin Nude Skin-Glowing Makeup SPF 15 in Crème 011 ($48, sephora.com), using a foundation brush. I added concealer under her eyes and wherever needed, then set her face with a sheer loose powder, brushing it on her forehead, cheeks and chin.”

Cheeks

Chloë had the perfect pink blush on her cheeks with Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in 68 Rose Ecrin ($43, chanel.com). “I applied the color to the apples of her cheeks, blending it outward towards her ears.”

Eyes

“For her eyes, I first curled her lashes with Talika Heated Eyelash Curler ($41, dermstore.com),” says Quynh. ” I love this eyelash curler because the heating feature guarantees that the lashes will stay curled, even after applying mascara. I applied a shimmery bone eye shadow to her lids, then a soft bronze eye shadow to her outer lid, blending it into her crease. I then layered a dark bronze shadow on top of the soft bronze shade for dimension. I smudged the dark bronze along her top lash line and soft bronze along her bottom lash line for extra definition. I applied two coats of the lengthening and volumizing black mascara.”

Lips

Quynh finished the whole look with a soft peachy lip stain. Try Laura Mercier Lip Stain in Peach Glaze ($20, lauramercier.com).

Do you love this look as much as we do?

Read more: Emma Roberts’ Trick Makes Neutral Eye Makeup Look 97 Percent Cooler