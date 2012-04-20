Chloe Moretz On Doing Her Own Makeup; New Fragrance That Smells Like Macbooks

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into the weekend:

Chloe Moretz opened up about how much she loves to do her own makeup and how much she hates Pajama Jeans. [Allure]

Clinique just announced the new Chubby Stick Eye Shadow line will hit stores this September, with 12 colors in the line. We can’t wait to try these out. [WWD]

Just in case you were thinking of growing out your armpit hair, Anna Faris‘ experience with her hairy underarms will definitely deter you. [US Weekly]

Good news for Apple worshippers – this new fragrance will make you smell like a Macbook. [HuffPost]

Heidi Klum is speaking out about how much she hates plastic surgery on young people – but she’ll totally succumb to the trend when she’s about 65. [Radar]