Chloe Moretz is Refreshingly Age-Appropriate on ASOS Mag

Chloe Grace Moretz may just be our new favorite youngin’, pushing Hailee Steinfeld out of her way. The 15-year-old actress has been making quite the name for herself lately, starring in movies such as Kick-Ass and Hugo and landing on multiple magazine covers and inside numerous editorials.

In this month’s ASOS Magazine, Moretz looks age-appropriate playing around at a carnival and on arcade rides. But, what we really love about this shoot is her bubble gum pink and baby blue streaked hair threaded through her braids. Although the middle part and braids right at the front of her head could be harsh on most, Moretz’s soft features easily makes the style fun and playful with long, fluttery lashes to complete the look.

