Chloe Grace Moretz Brings the Drama with a Full Pat McGrath Labs Makeup Look

Chloe Grace Moretz’s new horror film Suspiria premiered last night in Los Angeles, and her makeup look, using all Pat McGrath Labs products, was full of old Hollywood glamour. Makeup artist Man Quynh, who has also worked with Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Tessa Thompson, gave Chloe a rose gold lid, feathery brows and a dark, vampy lip.

“I wanted to keep the focus on the mouth by giving Chloe a very dark lip paired with bright eyes. Her hair and Miu Miu dress gave a retro glam look with a modern twist,” explained Quynh.

For Chloe’s eyes, Quynh used the shades “VR Nectar” and “Copper Toned” from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II: Sublime Palette, blending from the lash line to crease. “Astral Ghost Orchid” was also mixed with “Skinshow Glow” and applied to highlight her inner eye. Finally, the shade “Dark” was blended into the crease and outer corners, while also blending the shadow edges together.

To finish things off, PatMcGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in “Bronze” was applied to Chloe’s cheeks, and the bold MatteTrance Lipstick in “Deep Void” is on her lips. Now, that’s how you do red carpet glam.