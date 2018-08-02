Chloë Grace Moretz Channels Throwback Glamour in Oversized Lashes

What better way to attend the cinema than decked out in a super-glam, ’60s-inspired beauty look? We can’t think of one, and, apparently, neither can Chloë Grace Moretz.

Yesterday, the 21-year-old actress attended the NYC screening of The Miseducation of Cameron Post and while we’re sure the film was phenomenal, our eyes were drawn elsewhere—namely, to the celeb’s oversized false eyelashes.

Moretz paired the gigantic falsies with inner-corner white shadow, giving her face an instant energy boost (both beauty tricks are known for making you look wide-awake). A nude lip allows her eyes to take center stage, and her loose curls make for a natural, yet sophisticated ensemble.

It looks like the ’60s are coming back in a major way. Aside from an abundance of falsies, we’ve been seeing tons of blown-up hairstyles on the runways, and A-listers rocking some bold eyeliner choices. We’re not complaining—but we are trying to predict which decade will take the spotlight next!