Best of the Week: Chloe Grace Moretz, Jaime King, and More Are Effortlessly Chic

Awards season may be just around the corner, but before the real fun begins, celebrities have been hitting the red carpet for all kinds of premieres and events. From the premiere of “If I Stay,” Chloe Grace Moretz’s latest film, to the Creative Emmy Awards, there was no shortage of hair and makeup inspiration from Hollywood this week.

Overall, our favorite leading ladies went for effortlessly chic looks this week, getting the most out of beach waves and sunkissed skin before the end of summer. As we’re enjoying the last few weeks of warm weather and summer Fridays, we’ll be pulling inspiration from the carpet. Take a look at some of our favorite looks above, then tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!

