Best of the Week: Chloe Grace Moretz, Jaime King, and More Are Effortlessly Chic

Awards season may be just around the corner, but before the real fun begins, celebrities have been hitting the red carpet for all kinds of premieres and events. From the premiere of “If I Stay,” Chloe Grace Moretz’s latest film, to the Creative Emmy Awards, there was no shortage of hair and makeup inspiration from Hollywood this week.
Overall, our favorite leading ladies went for effortlessly chic looks this week, getting the most out of beach waves and sunkissed skin before the end of summer. As we’re enjoying the last few weeks of warm weather and summer Fridays, we’ll be pulling inspiration from the carpet. Take a look at some of our favorite looks above, then tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!
Chloe Grace Moretz was glowing at the premiere of her new film "If I Stay" this week. A middle part and a sunkissed glow never looked so good.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Uzo Aduba wore a gorgeous burgundy lip paired with a chignon to the Creative Emmy Awards (where she took home the honor of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Crazy Eyes in "Orange is the New Black").
Photo:
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Jaime King gave everyone major top knot evny at the premiere for "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For."
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jessica Alba is one of the only people who can pull off disheveled beach waves at a red carpet event.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jamie Chung brought some serious ponytail game to the red carpet with a high, sleek pony and gorgeous ombre color.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Serena Williams is never one to disappoint when ti comes to her hair, and her red carpet appearance this week is no difference. Can you even believe how amazing those curls are?
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Olivia Holt went with one of our favorite cool girl hairstyles at the premiere of "If I Stay." With a deep side part and a braid, the look was both dramatic and chic.
Photo:
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
With a subtle cat eye and a glossy, coral lip, G. Hannelius had one of our favorite looks on the red carpet this week.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage