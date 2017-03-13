Chloë Grace Moretz Got a Bleached Bob Haircut, World Implodes

Alright, so what started as an itty bitty baby trend between a few celebrities has now morphed into a full-on hair movement of 2017. We’re talking about bleached, platinum-blonde bobs and lobs, and pretty much every celeb has been joining the club on a weekly basis, including Katy Perry two weeks ago, Kim Kardashian last week, and now, Chloë Grace Moretz.



Over the weekend, hairstylist Gregory Russell (who regularly works with Lily Collins, Miley Cyrus, and Alexa Chung) posted a photo to Instagram of Moretz with a super-short, choppy bob, dyed bright, white blonde. The caption on the photo: “YEZZZZZZ New bob haircut on my angel @chloegmoretz” with a bunch of heart emojis, because obviously only love can be felt for this new hair.

So far, her entire fan base seems to be obsessed with the cut, with comments like “Slayyy” and “love love love” and, uh, a few marriage proposals, littering Russell’s photo of the actress. Of course, it helps that Moretz’s face and head look like they were made for a choppy, platinum-blonde haircut, so this wasn’t a crazy change for her. Keep reading to see more pics of Moretz’s new look, and then please, for the love of god, try it out on yourself before this trend explodes and dies away.









