Why This Singing Sister Duo Will Probably Win the Grammys Red Carpet

We can only imagine how legendary being discovered and mentored by thee Beyoncé would be. Back in 2013, Chloe and Halle did just that, but IRL, when they were signed to the living legend’s Parkwood Entertainment. Fast-forward six years later and the sisters, 18 and 20, are already making waves in both music and television. In addition to starring roles on Freeform’s Grownish and a standout debut album The Kids Are Alright, the dynamic duo are nominated for their first-ever Grammy Awards–two to be exact–and we’re hoping they come out on top.

Though we love their seriously stunning harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, we get just as excited about their red carpet style. From color-coordinating outfits to chocolate brown locs, the sisters don’t shy away when it comes to their creative style choices. After all, if they are Beyoncé’s protégés, we’d assume rule number one is to stay far away from ordinary.

And since we’ve got a whole five days until Chloe and Halle make their Grammy Awards debut, we want to refresh your memory on exactly how fly these sisters are. Keep scrolling to see some of their most standout looks to date.

Neon Lids

The best accessory to a majorly muted ensemble: Poppy lids.

Fuchsia Pout

This statement lip color and high top knots are our springtime goals.

Lock Love

Locks aren’t boring and these sisters are here to prove it with these inspo-worthy updos.

Color Coordinating

Bring out accent colors in your outfit by sporting a matching eyeshadow like the sisters did with this pink-ish/purple hue.

Accessorize Your Strands

These hair rings are the perfect addition to their otherwise simple ensembles.

Poppy Lips

This look proves that a poppy lip and turban are all you need to upgrade an everyday makeup look.

Gilded Ribbon

Don’t sleep on hair accessories. This rose gold rope woven into their strands is appropriate for every age.

Pink Peepers

If you think bright shadow and metallic lips are too daring to recreate, this red carpet look will make you reconsider.

Playful Locks

We are equally obsessed with the space buns and shimmery ruby lip.

Adorned To The Max

Sporting hair rings and not-so-ordinary nose jewelry, in one look, is downright dope.