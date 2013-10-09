5 Ways to Cover Up a Chipped Manicure

Annie Atkinson is the beauty maven behind the popular blog, She’s In the Glow. Before diving headlong into her site, Annie worked in beauty marketing at Chanel Beauty & Fragrance and did fashion styling for Michael Kors. She started She’s in the Glow as a way to document what inspires her most: all things beauty.

It happens every time: I get a nicely painted manicure, and right afterward I immediately jump in the shower and wash my hair or pop on a pair of my favorite heels for a night on the town. As a result, my mani becomes chipped or smudged. Being the beauty perfectionist that I am, I’ve learned to master the art of disguising a chipped mani/pedi. Check out my tricks:

1. Go Wild With Glitter

One of my favorite solutions is to use glitter! It’s the perfect way to conceal the natural nail coming through. Go all out, and apply the glitter on your entire nail, doing a slightly heavier application on the chipped area. For something less aggressive, dot the glitter only on the tips of the nails, where chips tend to commonly occur. Glittery tips draw the eyes to the sparkle, not to the flaws. My favorite glitter go-to? Deborah Lippmann’s Stronger!

2. Create a Reverse French

Another chip-fix involves a simple twist on the classic French manicure, otherwise known as the “Reverse French.” To do it, take a contrasting color and apply a thin coat on the edge of your nail. Make sure to follow it up with another light layer of clear topcoat. This look will certainly get you compliments from your nail-obsessed friends.

3. Patch It Up

A great solution for a conservative mani-wearer: If you happen to have the same color, or something very similar at home, patch it up! This is the most obvious but least exciting approach, but it always does the job. Carefully apply a thin coat of polish to the chipped area (not the whole nail). Wait a minute for it to dry and then apply a clear high-gloss topcoat to smooth out the edges of the wet blob.

4. Create a Bling Finger

One damaged nail is no reason to forgo your entire manicure. Instead, dress it up! Using nail polish remover, remove polish from the damaged nail. Apply a clear base coat and then choose your favorite metallic or glitter polish and apply two coats. Top it off with a clear topcoat, and you have got yourself one distinctive nail.

5. Make It Nail Art

Looking to spice things up a bit? Taking inspiration from Honor’s Spring 2014 show, a dab of superglue and a rhinestone will do just the trick. Or try a nail sticker and a quick swipe of clear topcoat.

