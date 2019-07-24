This Sesame Street Nail Polish Collection Is Cool Enough for Adults

Right now it feels like everything in beauty is a throwback to a time when we were kids and things were a lot more simple. I’m not complaining; I like Lisa Frank and Crayola as much as the next millennial. The newest #TBT to childhood is China Glaze’s You Do Hue collection, a collaboration with Sesame Street celebrating its 50th anniversary. Each of the 12 shades is inspired by the iconic Sesame Street characters. There are brights and mattes and glitters so there’s something for everyone, you know, with a Grover twist. Plus, there are some seriously cute names.

The summer-ready collection includes: Living in the Elmo-ment (a red holographic glitter), Fur Real Though (a hot pink crème), Monsterpiece (a magenta holographic), I Count Even… ( a purple jelly), Ah Ah Ah-mazing! (a purple metallic), Grover It (a dark blue holographic), Dat Color Dough (a blue glitter), Free To Be Sesame (a green glitter), Trash Can-Do Attitude (a green silver metallic), Beak on Fleek! (a yellow matte), I Believe in Snuffy (a champagne shimmer) and Ernie Your Stripes (an orange-gold shimmer).

You might have seen the collection around Sally Beauty or Walmart. But coming August 2, you’ll also be able to shop it in Ulta stores. Each polish retails for $7.50, and there will also be a six-piece Micro Mini kit ($15) and two-piece Nail Art Kit ($10).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.