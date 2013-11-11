Beauty Buzz: China Adjusting Animal Testing, Solution For Fine Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. China’s FDA is adjusting it’s rules on mandatory animal testing for certain cosmetics starting in June of 2014. [WWD]

2. Have doubts about Dolce & Gabbana’s new green lipstick? This may change your mind. [Daily Makeover]

3. There may finally be a solution for baby fine hair, and it was found in a celeb hairstylist’s kit. [Allure]

4. Do you know if you’re washing your hair the right way? Find out. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Christian Dior’s first fragrance, Miss Dior, will be the subject of an exhibit in Paris for a few weeks in November. [WWD]

Image via Istock