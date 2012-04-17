The Chin Is In: The Latest Trend In Plastic Surgery

Now plastic surgery has been around for awhile and we’ve been seeing a surge in the number of procedures being done each year. Recently, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons released some surprising statistics about the most popular plastic surgery procedures. The one that’s seen the most growth? Chin augmentation! Apparently, the procedure has increased by 71% from last year and has seen more growth than breast augmentation, botox and liposuction combined. Plastic surgeons are attributing this to “increased usage of video chat technology, an aging baby boomer population and a desire for success in the workplace.”

ASPS President Malcolm Z. Roth, MD, said “The chin and jawline are among the first areas to show signs of aging. People are considering chin augmentation as a way to restore their youthful look just like a facelift or eyelid surgery. We also know that as more people see themselves on video chat technology, they may notice that their jawline is not as sharp as they want it to be. Chin implants can make a dramatic difference.”

What do you think? Is going under the knife just to avoid a double chin in video chat worth the trouble? Tell us in the comment section below!