Everyday hair is one thing, but on the nights you want to feel especially gorgeous (and the days you need a nice finishing touch on your look), the chignon is the way to go. A hairstyle that’s been around for decades, this fancy updo has stood the test of time as universally-flattering and not impossible to DIY. Sure, we all love a good sock bun, but when you want to take your hairstyle to the next level, opt for the chignon.
The number one reason we love this style so much is that it’s deceptively simple (seriously, we promise). All it takes is a few lessons from the right teachers, and luckily we’ve put together a list of the 10 best chignon how-to videos on YouTube to help you get your best look yet. Take a look at the tutorials above; we have a feeling you’ll want to watch them all.
After you watch these 10 chignon tutorials from YouTube, you'll be a hairstyle pro!
Image via Grey Likes Weddings
In less than a minute, you'll learn how to get a messy chignon hairstyle, straight from your's truly (Beauty High!). We promise you'll never be intimidated by the hairstyle again once you see this video.
If you've got fine hair and you're looking for some heightened volume and a classy updo, this tutorial starring celebrity hairstylist J.D. Audeon is for you.
For a gorgeous chignon with floral embellishments (plus some really fun background music playing), check out this how-to for a loose chignon.
A date night practically begs for a pretty updo like this one, and with this how-to, you'll be sure to land a second date. Using a ribbon to get the perfect messy look, this tutorial is unlike any others we've seen.
Inspired by none other than North West's mom, this Kim Kardashian chignon hairstyle how-to is not only easy to follow, it feels like you're instantly hanging with your best friend thanks to the Beyonce soundtrack in the video.
A professional-grade how-to straight from Moroccanoil, this one teaches you how to create a retro or modern chignon with techniques even the most hair challenged of us can pick up.
While it's not in English, this video shows you three different ways to style a chignon. Three hairstyles from less than three minutes of time? We're in!
From the geniuses over at The Beauty Department comes this chignon tutorial for short hair. If you're working with shoulder-length or shorter hair, take a peek at this ingenious tutorial.
No one knows hair quite like celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson, who shows you how to get editorial-inspired hairstyles in real life. All of Ted's advice is amazing, but we're giddy at the thought of getting his tips for the perfect modern chignon.
If Pinterest made videos, this one would be at the front of the pack. For a braided chignon that's sure to get "likes" on Instagram, take a look at this video.