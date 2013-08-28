Everyday hair is one thing, but on the nights you want to feel especially gorgeous (and the days you need a nice finishing touch on your look), the chignon is the way to go. A hairstyle that’s been around for decades, this fancy updo has stood the test of time as universally-flattering and not impossible to DIY. Sure, we all love a good sock bun, but when you want to take your hairstyle to the next level, opt for the chignon.

The number one reason we love this style so much is that it’s deceptively simple (seriously, we promise). All it takes is a few lessons from the right teachers, and luckily we’ve put together a list of the 10 best chignon how-to videos on YouTube to help you get your best look yet. Take a look at the tutorials above; we have a feeling you’ll want to watch them all.

