StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Chignons With a Twist

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Chignons With a Twist

Augusta Falletta
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Chignons With a Twist
9 Start slideshow

Everyone loves a good chignon. Whether you’re heading to a black tie formal event or you’re relaxing over the weekend with girlfriends, few hairstyles can make you look so effortlessly put together the way the chignon can. But, much as we love the style, everything needs a good shake up every now and again, so why not add a twist?

After turning to Instagram for some hair inspiration, we found the chignon we know and love with a new look. From braids to twists to slightly undone updos, the chignon got a makeover. Take a look at some of our favorites, then tell us if you’ll be trying one of these chignons in the comments below!

More From Beauty High: 
10 Best Chignon How to Videos on YouTube
Learn How to Do This Messy Chignon All By Yourself
Beauty Recipe: Low Chignon

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

This isn't your usual chignon. 

With tiny twists leading to an epic bun, @Helsinky1bridalhair's chignon means business. 

Flip over your head and give yourself a French braid before finishing your chignon style like @Cassandragms did. 

Between her tiny braid, her wisp of free hair and her low chignon, we can't get enough of @Marina_steinmetz's hair. 

One part messy bun and one part braid underneath, @Laurene_jv's hairstyle is swoon worthy. 

With a small braid and a loose bun, @Ribbonsandbraids makes a gorgeous formal style. 

Take a note from @Tutos_simples and wrap a braid around the base of your chignon for a gorgeous look. 

@Updosstudio made one of the prettiest styles we've ever come across, loosely pulling hair from each side of her head to twist the pieces into a beautiful chignon. 

Want the classiest low updo at any formal event? Use @Beautybarboutique's hairstyle as inspiration. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Men's Fashion Blogs to Follow

17 Men's Fashion Blogs to Follow
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share