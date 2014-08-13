Instagram Insta-Glam: Chignons With a Twist

Everyone loves a good chignon. Whether you’re heading to a black tie formal event or you’re relaxing over the weekend with girlfriends, few hairstyles can make you look so effortlessly put together the way the chignon can. But, much as we love the style, everything needs a good shake up every now and again, so why not add a twist?

After turning to Instagram for some hair inspiration, we found the chignon we know and love with a new look. From braids to twists to slightly undone updos, the chignon got a makeover. Take a look at some of our favorites, then tell us if you’ll be trying one of these chignons in the comments below!

