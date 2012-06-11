4 Stylish Chignons for Every Summer Occasion

Everyone’s always on the hunt for the perfect summer hairstyle that can go from day to night, from the office to the beach, and everywhere in between. Fortunately, Dove celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend has just the hairdo for you and better yet, it couldn’t be easier to get at home.
A simple side chignon is all you would need to get a cool and breezy hairstyle without all the fuss and frizz. The perfect look for that June wedding or a Fourth of July BBQ, Townsend tells us how to achieve this classic look for any summer gathering. Just follow the steps below to get your perfect chignon:
Step One: The most important thing is to prep your hair before styling. Apply a large dollop of Dove Style+Care Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to damp hair.”
Step Two: After you’ve applied product to your hair, rough-dry your hair using your fingers to separate hair into sections.
Step Three: Once your hair is dry, spray your entire head with Dove Style+Care Thermal Replenishment Spray to protect your hair from heat and damage.
Step Four: Use a 2-inch curling iron to curl your hair into loose pieces.
Step Five: Once you’ve curled the whole head, rake a dime-size amount of Dove Style+Care Frizz-Free Shine Cream through hair to break up curls and give piecey-ness and shine.
Now that you’ve got the foundation it’s time to get the hairstyle! Click through the slideshow above to see how Townsend can help you achieve your ideal summer hairstyle!
Got somewhere to be in a jiffy? Grab the top half and sides and bring, slightly taught, into a chic mini chignon, letting the rest of your hair dangle in the breeze.
For a secure look that will last from a day at the office to a night of drinks with the co-workers, start by loosely braiding your hair down the back of your neck. Tightly twist your braid, low at the nape of your neck, for a sleek look. Tightly secure the base of your bun with bobby pins and leave a few curls in the front for an elegant touch.
For a laid back chignon, perfect for a beach BBQ, Townsend recommends you gather the hair behind one ear and loosely braid it. After you secure the braid in an elastic loop the hair back up and run a bobby pin through the elastic, securing it at the base of the braid, and allowing pieces to fall out.
Add flare to your chignon! We love these hair clips from H&M (2-pack hair clips $3.95). These will compliment any hair style and color.
For a more put together style, ideal for that mid-summer wedding, start the braid further up on side of your head and French braid diagonal across the back of your head. Once you reach the opposite ear, tuck excess hair under the braid and pin into place. Finish by spraying hair with Dove Style+Care Strength & Shine Hairspray for a look that will last all night long.
