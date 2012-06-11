4 Stylish Chignons for Every Summer Occasion

Everyone’s always on the hunt for the perfect summer hairstyle that can go from day to night, from the office to the beach, and everywhere in between. Fortunately, Dove celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend has just the hairdo for you and better yet, it couldn’t be easier to get at home.

A simple side chignon is all you would need to get a cool and breezy hairstyle without all the fuss and frizz. The perfect look for that June wedding or a Fourth of July BBQ, Townsend tells us how to achieve this classic look for any summer gathering. Just follow the steps below to get your perfect chignon:

Step One: The most important thing is to prep your hair before styling. Apply a large dollop of Dove Style+Care Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to damp hair.”

Step Two: After you’ve applied product to your hair, rough-dry your hair using your fingers to separate hair into sections.

Step Three: Once your hair is dry, spray your entire head with Dove Style+Care Thermal Replenishment Spray to protect your hair from heat and damage.

Step Four: Use a 2-inch curling iron to curl your hair into loose pieces.

Step Five: Once you’ve curled the whole head, rake a dime-size amount of Dove Style+Care Frizz-Free Shine Cream through hair to break up curls and give piecey-ness and shine.

Now that you’ve got the foundation it’s time to get the hairstyle! Click through the slideshow above to see how Townsend can help you achieve your ideal summer hairstyle!

Our Beauty and The Beach series highlights the biggest trends and beach-perfect looks for summer. For more information on our relationship with Dove® Style+Care™: cmp.ly/3