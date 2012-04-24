The Chic-Ret Is Out: Charlotte Free Is The New Face Of Maybelline New York

Things that make us happy in life — Charlotte Free and a fashion parody featuring a man in drag, Jill Zarin and Derek Blasberg (I mean, what more could you want in life). Thankfully, the lovely people over at Maybelline New York brought us some awesome news in this hilarious way. Charlotte Free (our favorite pink-haired model) announced that she is the new face of Maybelline in the hilarious video below.

P’Trique, fashion’s most popular bearded lady, spilled the beans to everyone in the industry about Free’s new gig — and we mean everyone.

Need help putting a name to the faces you just saw? Thankfully, Fashionista helped us place all of the fashion bigwigs below:

Jill Zarin, Betsey Johnson, Derek Blasberg, Cory Kennedy, Elle Varner, Phil Oh, John Januzzi, Chrissie Miller, Steven Rojas, Fiona Byrne, Ray Siegel, Laurel Pantin, Caroline Gaimari, Genevieve Jones, Annie Georgia Greenberg, Markus Lupfer, Julie Schott, David Mushegain and Nicky Deam.

