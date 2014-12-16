5 Chic & Sexy Hairstyles for Holiday

It’s the season of parties, events, and festive occasions. You have your dresses, your lipstick, and your mistletoe–now you just need some gorgeous hair inspiration. Voila:

Imaxtree

For this sophisticated yet still fun take on the high bun, prep your hair for a smooth blowout using a product like Oscar Blandi Blow Out Creme. Once you have a high, high ponytail, braid it into a fishtail braid, loosely wrap it into a bun, and pin it with bobby pins that match your hair color. For a great hold, finish with RUSK Freezing Spray.

Imaxtree

Antonio Corral Calero, Global Creative Director for Moroccanoil, designed this high-glam hair inspired by old Hollywood glamour for the Jenny Packham runway. Calero prepped hair with a combo of Moroccanoil Treatment Light and Hydrating Styling Cream to damp hair to impart shine and intense hydration. Then, he added Moroccanoil Root Boost directly to roots for maximum volume. To get the look, blow dry your hair upside down until completely dry, then flip back and gently brush through. Next, create a deep side part and apply a heat protection product to 1” sections of your hair. Use 1” curling iron to curl the back of your hair, and mist with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium. Gently brush through curls with a boar bristle brush for soft, bouncy ’50s waves. Follow up with a dime-size amount of Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream on your hands, then scrunch through top and sides to create roughed up, sexy texture.

Keratase Paris

This low, textured pony, designed by Akemi Tamaribuchi for Kerastase Paris, is a gorgeous, sleek update on a classic. To get the look, distribute Mousse Volumifique from your scalp to the ends of your dry hair. Create a center part on the top of your head and pull your hair into a loose, low ponytail. Secure your low ponytail at the nape of your next, while softly pulling hair to lightly cover your ears. Pull a small section from your ponytail and apply Touché Perfection to control frizz, then braid the secluded section and use as a wrap to cover the ponytail’s elastic. Create texture in the remaining portion of your ponytail, by spraying some Laque Dentelle, and using a curling iron in a figure-8 motion.

Oribe Hair Care

The key to this ’60s-inspired mod look created by Rutger for Oribe Hair Care for the Veronica Beard runway is in the height at the crown. To get the look, first saturate your hair with Maximista Thickening Spray. Create an off-center part, and blow-dry with a paddle brush. Next, use a curling iron to create loose waves, then tease the top, using your hands to build volume at your crown. Take a one-inch wide section near your part and bring it down to frame your face, and finish with Apres Beach Wave & Shine for separation and shine.

Imaxtree

Rodney Cutler, Redken Expert and Celebrity Runway Stylist for THE SALON at ULTA Beauty, created this slightly structured yet ethereal hair backstage at the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 Show. Here’s a gorgeous side view for inspiration and a peek at the back:

Tadashi Shoji/Instagram

To do it yourself, blow dry your hair using Redken Spray Starch 15 Heat Styling Spray for dryness and texture. Next, use a 1.5 barrel curling iron, along with Powder Grip 03 Texturizing Hair Powder, to create volume and grittiness. Create a side part, separate hair into three sections, and braid the right side of the part to act as a cushion. Finally, roll the opposite side of part over the braid, and set with Redken Fashion Work 12 Versatile Working Spray.