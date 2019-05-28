Chiara Ferragni’s Lancôme Collection Looks Just Like Her Famous Glitter Shoes

If you’ve seen everyone sporting those glitter slip-on sneakers with the blinking eyes, you know who Chiara Ferragni is. Shoes from the blogger-turned-designer’s eponymous line gained popularity a few years ago and now are pretty much everywhere. Her newest venture, an eight-piece capsule collection with Lancôme, gives a little nod to the shoes that helped launch her fashion career with cute little blinking eyes right on the packaging.

“This is such a milestone for me: my own capsule collection for @lancomeofficial, that is going to be available worldwide,” she wrote on Instagram. “Later in stories (here it’s 5 am 😅) I’ll show you how the palette and products look like and all of the different sort of makeup looks you can achieve but for now, thank you for loving it and making me feel special. The #LancomexChiaraFerragni capsule is now available online (link in bio) and soon in stores all over the world and It’s better than in my dreams 😍 ”

The collection includes twists on some of Ferragni’s favorite products from Lancôme. There’s the Chiara Lifestyle Palette for “everyday essentials,” including four eyeshadow shades, three highlighters, four lipstick hues, and a lipgloss. Next up are three limited-edition shades of Chiara L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine, a long-lasting conditioning lipstick. Each have names that are personal to Ferragni: Rose Carpet #0507 (Ferragni’s birthday month and day), Italian Summer #0506 (the day her husband proposed) and Che Rosa! #0319 (Ferragni’s son’s birthday month and day).

For high-shine, full-coverage gloss, there are also three shades of Chiara L’Absolu Lacquers: From Cremona #1987 (Ferragni’s birthday year), Facciamo Festa #2017 (The year her husband proposed) and Burning Sunrise #2018 (Ferragni’s son’s birthday year).

Rounding out the collection is Chiara Hypnôse Drama Mascara, the same Hypnôse black mascara you know and love in limited-edition packaging.

The Chiara Ferragni x Lancôme Collection retails for $26-$55 and will be available exclusively at Nordstrom on June 13.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.