Beauty and the Real Girl: Curling Your Hair Never Looked So Good

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.



When you’re having a good hair day, just about everything else seems to fall into place, too. Looking your best means feeling your best, and why wouldn’t we want to feel amazing all the time? Of course, that’s not exactly possible, but doing what’s in our control when it comes to beauty helps. Knowing which tools make the best hair days — and exactly how to use those tools — means that you’re instantly increasing your chances for looking great all the time.

Riesa Lakin, a marketing manager, always has a smile on her face — not to mention her killer curls. Her happiness is infectious, and because she’s always on top of her hair game, too, we needed to ask her secret for the curls that give her a great hair day every day.

“My can’t-live-without item is my CHI curling wand,” Riesa tells us. It has made my life (and hair!) so much better! I refuse to travel without it. I think a nice loose curl is so easy and chic. Along with my curling wand, I don’t feel complete if I don’t start my hair with Sebastian Whipped Creme Light Conditioning Mousse. I use a dab of that, use the wand and then brush out the tight curls for a softer look!”

Where to Buy: Ultra CHI Orbit Ceramic Curling Wand, $89.95, Ulta.com