Tuesday’s #NailCall: Cosmic Designs and Chevron Prints

In this week’s Instagram feed of nails, the only theme that mattered was following your own creative instincts. From on trend textured nails to stark, chevron stripes, these designs were not only creative, but they’re also probably the easiest to recreate at home yet. If you learn anything from this crop of manicures, it’s to let your creativity fly.
Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
We'd take chevron nail art any day of the week.
@Grneyegoddess7 went for a nautical look, jazzed with a neon pink and one glittery coral tip!
The water marbled nails by @Keplernailz are seriously impressive.
It seems that Aztec prints will never fail us in the nail art department, as proven by @Moonburnnails.
This is just so pretty! Floral perfection by @Jjannsku.
This modern argyle print is simply stunning on @Kcmylove.
Oh Snoopy and Woodstock! Thanks @Miszshae for the memories.
Matte black goodness from @Nailsbykari81, each nail with a different detail.
White nails are incredibly on trend for spring 2014, and the black accent nail on @Alinapinuccia keeps things interesting.
@keshialilly nailed this cosmic meets half moon display that's wonderfully out of this world!
Aspiring nail artist @missalexsandrag did an amazing mix and match of zig-zags, a diamond shape and 3-D rhinestones on a black and white backdrop.