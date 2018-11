Love your Chantecaille but loathe the lightness of your wallet after your splurge? Well, for two days only, the luxury beauty company is holding a sample sale with all your favorites at up to 70% off.

What: Chantecaille Sample Sale

Where: 584 Broadway, Suite 1111 (between Prince & Houston)

When: May 27th and 28th from 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Phone: 212.343.3614