Get Cher’s Sexy Burlesque Hair!

I’ve worked with a lot of celebrities over the course of my career, but working with an icon like Cher is definitely one of the highlights–it’s a milestone I’ve always looked forward to.

Her new movie Burlesque is coming out on Thanksgiving, so I had the honor of styling her hair for her December Vanity Fair cover. She’s wonderful because even though she’s bigger than life, she’s very open and great to work with on-set. She makes you feel very creative.

The hair everyone knows Cher for–those gorgeous black curls– is her natural look, so I decided to just play off of it. The whole thing with Cher is that she already has a strongly defined persona. She’s Cher! So it’s not like you have to reinvent her, you just put your own take on her style.

The look was very glamorous, but Cher was all the inspiration I needed. We did movie-star Cher. She’s iconic, so I looked to her archives for ideas.

To get the look, start off by creating pin curls using my Gel Serum to maintain hair’s natural luster. Spray heat styling spray throughout hair, then curl the whole head with a 1-inch curling iron. Brush out curls to create a soft effect. Finish by spraying my Dry Texturizing Spray only on the sides of hair–not the top!–to achieve fullness without adding too much height at the crown.

