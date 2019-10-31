Cher’s New ‘Touchy-Feely’ Fragrance Is the Cuffing Season Scent We Truly Need

She has an Oscar, an Emmy and a Grammy and now, Cher is adding a fragrance to her many accomplishments. Cher Eau de Couture is a partnership between the superstar and Scent Beauty, a new fragrance platform. If you think Cher just popped her name on any fragrance, you’d be mistaken. “I have worked on this fragrance for the last four years. It is a labor of love,” Cher said in a statement. “This too is a milestone in my career as an artist. It completely expresses who I am, and I wear it every day. I know there are people who don’t want to have anything on them, but I cannot even go to that place.”

The spicy, genderless scent has top notes of bergamot, neroli and freesia, middle notes of jasmine, carnation and violet flower and bottom notes of vetiver, orris and tonka. “I like vanilla. It’s very touchy-feely,” Cher continued. “It makes you want to hold yourself. This is a genderless scent. I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are. I know there are people who don’t want to have anything on them, but I cannot even go to that place.”

Cher Eau de Couture is available for pre-order now on Scent Beauty for $85. It’ll ship out November 4.

