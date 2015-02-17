How To Rock A Chemical Haircut

You couldn’t look at any Fashion Week coverage last year without seeing a sea of platinum blonde heads, so it seemed. The hot and very high-maintenance hair color looked so ice-queen chic and otherworldly, however. For those of your who took the bleach plunge and rejoiced at your de-pigmented strands, only to have them disintegrate in your hands (and in the shower, every time you brush your hair, and every time you take out your ponytail, etc) every day after—you, my friend, are suffering from a “chemical haircut.”

You aren’t alone, though. Those models whose photos you brought in to your colorist as a reference for how light you wanted to go? Their hair is hurting hard with all the heat styling and touch-ups that go down for every shoot or runway show. So hard, in fact, that they took to the salon to go whole hog—chopping off all those broken strands in favor of a shorter crop of slightly stronger hairs. It’s rough, but chopping off damaged hair that’s beyond repair is a must—because if you don’t do it, it’ll eventually just break off itself. Luckily for models, they still look smashing in shorter ‘dos. Let this guide be inspiration, for those of you with suffering brittle tresses, that you can start anew and look fresh while you’re at it.

