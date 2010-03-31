Chelsea Handler And Abigail Breslin for Harper’s Bazaar

Credit: Ben Watts/Harper’s Bazaar

A few weeks ago, I was so excited to do the hair of Chelsea Handler and Abigail Breslin for the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar. It was a funny shoot; Chelsea was intended to look like Abigail’s publicist, while Abigail was playing a diva teen actress.

I worked with Chelsea before on a Vanity Fair spread. It’s always a good time, that woman is hilarious. We laughed the entire time. On Chelsea’s hair, I used my ted gibson clip-in extensions in Reese, which we flatironed straight. I cut them shorter, so that they grazed her shoulders. I intended them to be more for volume, not length. Lastly, I used hairsheets styling, tame it and beautiful hold to finish Chelsea’s look. All ted gibson hair products are available here.

This was my first time working with Abigail Breslin. She’s great! For 13, she’s very mature. On Abigail, I used the same products, except for the extensions.

What do you think of their looks?

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.