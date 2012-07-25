Cheer On Your Favorite Olympic Team With Nail Art

As you have probably heard, the summer Olympics start on Friday, July 27. We can’t wait until we can sit down, relax and watch the world compete in the most exciting competition since The Hunger Games. However, before you get lost in the hustle and bustle of this glorious tradition, take a moment to spice up your nails with some Olympic team themed nail art.

Whether you are from the United States or Germany, we have 10 unique nail art ideas for you to try out. Want to cheer on Britain one day and Jamaica the next? No problem, click through the slideshow above and have some fun! Make sure to drop us a comment below or tweet your nail pics to @beautyhigh with the hashtag #nailcall to have a chance to be featured in our next Tuesday’s #NailCall.