Instagram Insta-Glam: Jaw-Dropping Cheekbones

When we think amazing cheekbones, we’re saying Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde and of course the queen of all cheekbones, Angelina Jolie. Now more than ever, prominent cheekbones have become almost as popular as thick and ample eyebrows, thanks to contouring face makeup.

Whether you were blessed with naturally eye-catching cheekbones or you’ve become a contouring guru, we love seeing these amazing bone structures. Above, we’ve found the best cheekbone selfies posted by Instagram users. Be sure to check out these flawless cheekbones and tell us how you feel about the cheeky look in the comments below!

