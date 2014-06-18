Instagram Insta-Glam: Jaw-Dropping Cheekbones

When we think amazing cheekbones, we’re saying Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde and of course the queen of all cheekbones, Angelina Jolie. Now more than ever, prominent cheekbones have become almost as popular as thick and ample eyebrows, thanks to contouring face makeup.
Whether you were blessed with naturally eye-catching cheekbones or you’ve become a contouring guru, we love seeing these amazing bone structures. Above, we’ve found the best cheekbone selfies posted by Instagram users. Be sure to check out these flawless cheekbones and tell us how you feel about the cheeky look in the comments below!
@Thepatriciena shows off her naturally beautiful cheekbones and we're super envious.
Some people are just blessed with high and perfect cheekbones like, @sandrabienert.
@Crisssstall is a perfect example of how a little contouring can really show off the natural lines of cheekbones.
We're not sure what we love more, @borntoragex's amazing purple makeup or her fabulous contoured cheekbones.
@Tomitomcat couldn't hide these Angelina Jolie-esque cheeckbones if she tried.
The lighting in @selisha_g's selfie hits her face at just the right angle to show off lovely bone structure.
The sharp angles on @daria_denali's face enhance those stunning and prominent cheekbones.
@Hayleyivywoods has beautiful facial features, and her cheekbones are no exception.
